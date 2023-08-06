Boston police arrest man barricaded with knife in Dorchester home

Boston police have arrested an armed man following an hours-long standoff at a Dorchester home on Sunday.

Officers from SWAT responded to a home on Seaver Street shortly after 12p.m. following reports of a barricaded man armed with a knife inside.

Hours later, the man was taken into police custody and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No additional information on the incident has been released

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

