Boston police arrest North End restaurant owner accused of shooting at popular pastry shop

Boston police have arrested the co-owner of a restaurant in the city’s North End who allegedly shot at a popular pastry shop last week.

Monica’s Trattoria’s co-owner Patrick Mendoza is in custody and will face a judge Friday for opening fire outside Modern Pasty on Hanover Street while riding a bicycle on July 12, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit nabbed Mendoza on a warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon (gun), assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, police said.

Investigators say Mendoza was aiming at a man who lived above the shop, a neighbor the suspect had allegedly feuded with for years.

Surveillance video of the shooting showed Mendoza, the alleged gunman, open fire in the direction of Modern Pastry before confronting a bystander who witnessed the incident.

A police report detailing the shooting indicated that Mendoza knew his target.

The report noted the victim told an investigator that “Mendoza began swearing and yelling at him, calling him [expletive]”

Modern Pastry closes at 10 p.m. and it didn’t appear anyone was inside the shop at the time of the shooting. Police were seen canvassing the area and gathering ballistic evidence in the hours after the shots were fired.

In the summertime, there are typically long lines outside the shop of people waiting to get cannolis and other pastries.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

