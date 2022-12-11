Boston Police ask for public help identifying woman in connection with alleged Halloween assault

Boston Police is asking for public assistance identifying a female person of interest and a vehicle in connection with a Halloween assault investigation.

According to Boston Police, an adult male confronted and fired a pellet or BB gun at another male before fleeing with the woman pictured above in the white SUV.

The male suspect is described as a six-foot light-skinned black male.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW