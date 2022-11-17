Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools

Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.

A portion of the email reads: “To clarify the issue of Boston Police Officers entering Boston Public Schools, our members are welcome to enter Boston Public Schools as needed and encouraged to partner with local schools”

25 Investigates has reported extensively on the efforts BPS has taken to limit police involvement with students. We found schools failed to notify police of assaults and other violence, and failed to share information about students being investigated for crimes. BPS maintains it follows the federal law when it comes to information sharing, but BPS interprets the law differently than most districts.

There have been a number of violent incidents this school year, including a shooting and stabbing at Burke High School in Dorchester.

As 25 Investigates reported last month, new BPS School Superintendent Mary Skipper told members of the Boston City Council she is reevaluating the way the district handles incidents of bullying and violence.

25 Investigates asked Boston Public Schools to comment on the commissioner’s email. A spokesperson directed us to Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

