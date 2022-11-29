Boston Police confirm remains of four infants discovered in South Boston condo

We are learning more information about a disturbing discovery inside a South Boston condo. After initially finding a baby in a freezer, investigators say they discovered there were more.

Boston police are calling this a homicide investigation. But we now know, according to police, the remains of four infants were found inside a condo at the corner of East Broadway Street.

Police say they were first called to the condo back on November 17th.

Back then, a resident who lives in that same condo building told Boston 25 News a cleaning crew first discovered what was thought to be either a fetus or an infant.

The next day, homicide detectives returned to the condo to find three additional infant remains.

The medical examiner did an autopsy and confirmed there were two infant males and two infant females.

As of this Tuesday morning, no cause of death has been released.

Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is investigating this as a homicide case.

So far, no charges have been filed. Boston Police are asking if anyone has any information, and they can remain anonymous, to give them a call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

