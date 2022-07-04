Boston Police: 9 people wounded in 7 overnight shootings

Boston Police and EMS were extremely busy, responding to several shootings overnight. Boston 25 confirmed with Boston Police that at least nine people were hospitalized after seven different shootings. Two other people were injured, including a woman who was grazed by a bullet in her home.

Boston EMS confirms the first shooting was just after 10:30 pm on Woodbole Ave in Mattapan. Boston police say a juvenile male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Then twenty minutes later, Boston police say they rushed over to Greenville Street in Roxbury. A man with serious injuries was rushed to the hospital where he is in serious, but stable condition. While officers were responding to that scene, they saw a car leave the area and eventually stopped at St. James St. Police discovered the driver had a gunshot wound and also had a loaded gun. Police say that man will remain in police custody with firearm charges forthcoming.

At midnight, Boston Police responded to several people shot at the intersection of Washington and Bailey Streets in Dorchester. Boston EMS says they took three people from that scene to the hospital and a fourth person later arrived at the hospital with injuries from that incident.

An hour later, officers went to Monsignor Reynolds Way and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Back in Mattapan, Boston EMS confirms that around 2:30 this morning one person was shot on Elizabeth Street. Boston Police say this victim has serious, life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Around the same time, police say a person walked into Boston Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Finally, around 5 this morning, police went to Garfield Avenue in Hyde Park for a report of a shooting. They found shell casings, spent fireworks, and a woman who was grazed by a bullet while she was sitting in her house. The woman was treated on the scene and refused to be transported.

Story continues

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about the overnight violence while speaking at an event on Monday morning to mark the Fourth of July holiday.

“Investigations are underway,” said Mayor Wu. “My heart goes out to the family members and all those who are impacted by unnecessary and unacceptable violence in our city. We are working every day to make sure that Boston is a city where everyone is supported, connected to opportunity, and to ensure accountability for what happens.”

The mayor was also asked about the search for a new police commissioner and said an announcement on a new commission should come later this month.

“We are getting very close,” said Mayor Wu. “It’s a process that involves the finalization and vetting and some further steps. We had a great pool of candidates and finalists that our search committee helped identify and we’re approaching the last few steps now.”

“Guns are too easy to acquire in other states and too many of those guns are coming into Boston and ending up in the hands of people too willing to use them,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement.

“The recent Supreme Court decision could make this illegal flow of guns even worse. I know I stand with all law enforcement partners in working to reduce gun violence, but the effort has to include all of us, not just police and prosecutors” said Hayden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW