Boston Police idenetify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Boston Police identify the victim in Sunday night’s fatal shooting in Dorchester.

According to the police, Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, 21, of Dorchester, was fatally shot in the area of 482 Geneva Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thistle-Kavanaugh was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and urges anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Just last weekend, a 24-year-old woman died following a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue.

There have been no arrests made in connection with any of the shootings.

The string of violence pushes the number of homicides in the city in 2022 to 33.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW