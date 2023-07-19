Boston police identify 12-year-old boy who was shot to death in Mattapan

Police have identified a 12-year-old boy who was shot to death in a “tragic accident” in Boston’s Mattapan section last week.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 35 Fessenden Street on the afternoon of July 13 found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The boy, Savian Ellis, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ellis’ older brother, 22-year-old Walter Hendrick, was arraigned Friday on charges including improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the fatal shooting. A judge set his bail at $2,500 and ordered him to surrender any other weapons.

It’s not yet clear how the gun went off or what led up to the discharge of the firearm. An 8-year brother was also in the apartment, but it is not clear where in the home.

Prosecutors said in court that a firearm was located in the home after the shooting, as well as a single shell casing.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden urged community members to turn in their guns during a news conference after the shooting.

The incident hasn’t been deemed a homicide at this time, but police noted that their investigation into the shooting is “active and ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

