Boston Police identify 25-year-old man killed in shooting on Blue Hill Ave.

Boston Police are investigating a weekend shooting that killed one person in Dorchester.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1194 Blue Hill Ave just after 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Kalil Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

