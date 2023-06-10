‘No respect for life’: Boston Police identify suspect accused of shooting BPD officer

Boston police have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Boston Police officer multiple times Friday night.

John Lazare, 23, of Brockton is facing a slew of charges including assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon, Boston Police officials revealed Saturday.

Police say Lazare shot the responding officer in the foot and back on Cedric Street near Clifford Park in Roxbury late Friday night.

“This is another example of people who have no respect for life in any way shape or form,” Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a press conference Saturday.

According to the police report, the responding officer was previously in the area on Wednesday night to investigate a report of an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. That victim reported being robbed by a 5′6″ to 5′8″ male wearing a black hoody, a face mask and dark-colored pajama pants with red graphics.

Police say the same officer was provided with more photos of the alleged suspect on Friday afternoon.

The officer returned to the area of Cedric Street Friday evening “due to this recent activity,” Boston Police say. While in the area after 9 p.m., the officer noticed a man matching the description of Wednesday night’s suspect pointing a gun at another male making a food delivery.

As the officer approached, the suspect, who police identify as Lazare, began to open fire on the officer and ran into the main entrance of 44 Cedric Street.

The officer reported being shot multiple times over a police channel, specifically once in the foot and back. Police say “a multitude” of officers began heading to the area. The shot officer was ushered into a police car and rushed to Boston Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers still at the scene of the shooting began to clear residents out of 44 Cedric Street, eventually noticing Lazare on a nearby rooftop. In an attempt to escape, Lazare jumped from the roof, landing in a nearby alleyway and injuring his leg, police say. Lazare was then taken into custody and brought to Beth Israel Hospital for treatment of his leg.

A silver and black firearm and a 9mm shell casing were found near the entrance of 44 Cedric Street, police say.

The shot officer is recovering with his family at Boston Medical Center, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

The full list of charges Lazare is facing are as follows:

Assault and battery with a firearm

Armed Robbery

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possessing a firearm without an FID card

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Possessing a large-capacity firearm

Receiving stolen property

Boston Police and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden say the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

