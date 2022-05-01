Boston police identify victim of deadly Roxbury shooting

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly daytime shooting in Roxbury last week.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Wabeno and Wyoming Streets. Police say they found David Wood, of Boston, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police put the nearby Trotter Elementary School on lockdown out of an abundance of caution following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips may be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

