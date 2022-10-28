Boston Police investigate how loaded gun ended up in a school

Boston public schools system is setting up a meeting for parents to learn more about what happened at a Dorchester elementary where a loaded gun was found in a 7 year-old’s back pack.

Students had a regularly scheduled half day at Up Academy Holland School. Parents we talked to say it was a difficult going back the day after a loaded gun was found with a 7 year-old in the school. Elizabeth Torres’ step-son is 9 years-old. “He is scared about guns in the school. All we told him is anything happens listen to your teacher and face down on the floor,” said Torres.

Torres told us she did not feel like she was properly notified. She says there was one notification about an after school event canceled and there was some sort of emergency. “Give you an alert or something and they didn’t say nothing. That is wrong,” said Torres.

Boston Public Schools told us the Up Academy Principal sent three emails out. Two within a couple of hours of finding the gun and then another Friday morning that read in part, “as we shared via email, yesterday, a loaded weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack. No students or staff were injured” and “We know this situation has caused many questions and concerns, and we want to ensure that we respond with as much information as possible.”

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox both responded to the incident. “The incident happened right towards the end of the school and a notification went out to families and there was not a situation where something happened earlier and didn’t hear about it throughout the day,” said Wu. “I know it seems like things might be out of control but we are one of the safest big cities in America, period,” said Cox.

Boston police telling us they are still trying to figure out where the child found the gun and if there was any negligence by an adult there could be of course criminal charges.

