Boston police investigating after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury stabbing

Boston police have launched an investigation after one person was seriously injured in a stabbing in Roxbury early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 2179 Washington Street shortly before 4 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported from the scene and taken to a local hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries. They are expected to survive, police noted.

A portion of Nubian Square was closed after the stabbing but it has since reopened.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW