Boston police investigating after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury stabbing
Boston police have launched an investigation after one person was seriously injured in a stabbing in Roxbury early Monday morning.
Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 2179 Washington Street shortly before 4 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported from the scene and taken to a local hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries. They are expected to survive, police noted.
A portion of Nubian Square was closed after the stabbing but it has since reopened.
There is no word on what led up to the stabbing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
