Boston police investigating after 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Dorchester shooting

An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester section on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 21 Dewey Street shortly after 8 p.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, where one of the men was pronounced dead. The second victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Video showed dozens of officers and detectives scouring a large crime scene for evidence.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

There was no immediate word on if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

