Boston police investigating apparent armed robbery on mail carrier

Boston Police are investigating an apparent armed robbery on a mail carrier Thursday night.

Officers responded to 450 Talbot Street in Dorchester just after 5:30 p.m. and were met with a postal worker who stated to police he was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect fled from the scene before the officer’s arrival, police said.

Police say the mail carrier was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW