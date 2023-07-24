Boston police investigating apparent double-shooting near school

Boston police are investigating an apparent double shooting across the street from a local school.

Investigators were called to Walnut Ave. near Humboldt Ave., close to Higginson-Lewis K-8 School, around 10:14 p.m.

First responders told Boston 25 News two people were rushed to the hospital. They could not comment on the extent of their injuries.

Our crews spotted more than two dozen evidence markers scattered on the ground, including around a car parked at the scene and around an electric bike lying on its side.

Investigators were also spotted inside a home photographing a shattered window that was pierced by a bullet.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested.

Boston 25 has reached out to Boston police and is awaiting a response.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Two people were rushed to the hospital after an apparent double-shooting in Roxbury.



A bullet pierced a window, and dozens of evidence markers scattered the ground at intersection of Walnut & Humboldt Avenues.



Live reports all morning on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/iPNlOpyDx7 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) July 24, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

