Boston police investigating after body found in Dorchester

Boston police have launched an investigation after a body was found in Dorchester on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The body was found in the area of 415 Washington Street shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

A photo from the scene showed a yard and sidewalk in front of a white multi-level home roped off with yellow police tape.

Multiple emergency vehicles were spotted in the area, including a Boston police crime scene response truck.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

