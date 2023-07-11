Boston police investigating after body found in Dorchester
Boston police have launched an investigation after a body was found in Dorchester on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The body was found in the area of 415 Washington Street shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
A photo from the scene showed a yard and sidewalk in front of a white multi-level home roped off with yellow police tape.
Multiple emergency vehicles were spotted in the area, including a Boston police crime scene response truck.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
