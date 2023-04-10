Boston police investigating after child shot in Mattapan

Police in Boston have launched an investigation after a child was shot in Mattapan on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 580 Cummins Highway around 8:30 p.m. found a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

