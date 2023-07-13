Boston police investigating after child shot in broad daylight in Mattapan

Boston police are investigating a brazen daylight shooting in the city’s Mattapan section on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 35 Fessenden Street after 2 p.m. found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot, according to Boston police.

The victim is a 12-year-old child, 25 Investigates sources said. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

Video showed the nearby Walker Playground roped off with yellow crime scene tape.

There were no additional details were available.

Boston 25 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW