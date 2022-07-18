Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan
An investigation is underway after one person was shot to death in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday night.
Officers responding to a shot spotter activation in the area of Norfolk and Elizabeth streets just after 9 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
