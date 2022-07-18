Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

An investigation is underway after one person was shot to death in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a shot spotter activation in the area of Norfolk and Elizabeth streets just after 9 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW