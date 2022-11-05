Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Back Bay neighborhood

Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday.

Upon arrival police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

