Boston police investigating death of a male in Jamaica Plain

Boston Police are investigating the death of a male in Jamaica Plain.

According to Boston Police, officers were called to a home on Parker Street for a well-being check a little after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival at 940 Parker Street, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Boston Police Department is reviewing the facts surrounding this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

