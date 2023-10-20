Boston police investigating after dog shot to death in Jamaica Plain

Boston police are investigating after a dog was shot to death in Jamaica Plain.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at 279 Centre Street around 4:37 p.m. Upon arrival, officers observed ballistics in the hallway of the 5th Floor as well as a dog unresponsive suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived the victim led officers into her apartment and told officers that her dog got out of the elevator and was walking down the stairs to her apartment when she heard a loud bang. Her dog began to run down the stairs when she heard two more loud bangs.

The victim said she then grabbed her dog and made her way into her apartment only then realizing her dog had been shot.

The victim told police she did not observe any suspect and could not provide any other information.

Detectives recovered 3-380 caliber shell casings and 2 ballistic fragments from the apartment.

Officers identified three juveniles in the home at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

