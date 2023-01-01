Boston Police investigating double shooting in Mattapan

Boston Police are investigating a double shooting in Mattapan.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m.

Police say upon arrival they found two people suffering from gun shot wounds. One life threatening and one non life threatening.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

