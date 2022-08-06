Boston Police investigating a double stabbing in Mission Hill overnight
Two men are hospitalized Saturday morning after an overnight stabbing in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood.
The incident occurred in the area of 12 Shepherd Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. and officers located two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Police said both men took themselves to two different hospitals. One man had serious injuries from a single stab wound and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information as this is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW