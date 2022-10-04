Boston police investigating early morning shooting that left man dead

Police in Boston are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one man dead.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 38 Westville Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 12:40 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

