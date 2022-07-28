Boston Police investigating early morning stabbing that left one person hospitalized
Boston Police are investigating an early morning stabbing on George Street in Roxbury.
According to police, officers responded to the area just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of an adult male suffering from stab wounds.
When officers arrived they located the victim and transported him to a local area hospital with unknown conditions.
No information on the suspect or cause of the stabbing.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
