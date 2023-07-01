Boston police investigating fatal double-shooting in Mission Hill

Boston police are investigating after one person was killed and another person was hurt in a double shooting in Mission Hill.

Investigators were called to the scene on McGreevey Way just after midnight Saturday.

Boston 25 News crews spotted nearly two dozen evidence markers scattered on the ground and on the hood of a silver car.

Boston police were seen searching the area with K9s and flashlights.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested or if any weapons were recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

