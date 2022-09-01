Boston Police investigating after individual shot in the leg in Mattapan
An individual in Mattapan was hospitalized after they were shot in the leg Wednesday night, a Boston Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25.
According to the police spokesperson, the injuries were non-life threatening.
The shooting occurred on West Selden Street. The incident is currently under investigation.
