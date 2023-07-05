Boston Police investigating July 4th shooting after 13-year-old girl found suffering gunshot wound

Boston Police are investigating an apparent shooting that injured a teenager on the Fourth of July.

Officials said officers responded to Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning for reports of a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

When officers spoke to the teen, she claimed she was in the area of Bowdoin Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when she felt pain in her ankle and thought she was hit by a stray firework and was unable to walk, according to police.

She told the officers she was helped home and then taken to South Shore Hospital, where they transferred her to Boston Children’s with an apparent gunshot wound, said police.

According to police, officers canvased the are of Bowdoin Street as well as Ronan Park looking for evidence of a shooting, but were unable to locate anything.

Police said the teenager has non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the apparent shooting remains on going, said police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW