Boston police investigating after ‘kindergarten-age’ child brings BB gun to school

Boston police have launched an investigation after a “kindergarten-age” child brought a BB gun to school on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun at the Martin Luther King Jr. K-8 School at 77 Lawrence Avenue in Dorchester shortly before 9 a.m. recovered a firearm, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston 25 has learned that the firearm in question turned out to be a BB gun that was brought into the building by a young student.

There have been no reported injuries or arrests.

The King School serves over 550 students in pre-kindergarten through grade eight.

Boston 25 is working to gather additional details on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

