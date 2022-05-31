Boston police investigating after man fatally stabbed in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday night.

Offices responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Beauford Lane around 9 p.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

