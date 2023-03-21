Boston Police investigating man found with serious injuries in Downtown Crossing

Boston Police are investigating a potential assault that left a man unconscious in the Downtown Crossing area on Friday night.

Officers responded to the TD Bank ATM on Winter Street around 9 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day night and found a man laying face up and unconscious, according to the police report. Responding officers said in the report they did not notice any obvious injuries but EMS said they noticed a small abrasion to the back of the man’s head.

The man was rushed to Tufts Medical Center for treatment. Police have not provided an update on his condition.

Sources tell Boston 25 News that investigators believe the man was sucker punched and that police have reviewed surveillance video in connection with this investigation.

The owner of “The Lottery Store” on Winter Street told Boston 25 that his wife was robbed at gunpoint inside their business two weeks ago and says she doesn’t feel safe coming back.

“The crime is coming closer and closer first you hear it’s Chicago and New York now you find out it’s in downtown Boston,” said Karl Volker The Lottery Store owner. “Something has to be done because it’s dangerous.”

Four days after the man was found unconscious it’s unclear if this was a random attack and if he was targeted for a specific reason.

Police haven’t said if they’ve identified any persons of interest but the homicide unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

