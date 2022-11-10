Boston police investigating after man shot to death in broad daylight

Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon.

According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased

As police worked to investigate cordoned-off areas of the street, Boston 25 News reporter Brea Douglas spotted school buses navigating through the neighborhood.

“We simply have too many guns and we have gun violence that impacts our communities in tragic and unforeseen ways and does so very quickly,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “We continue to be concerned. We continue to do everything we can in this and every other investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice but we need the community’s support.”

The brazen daylight shooting comes just three days after a Sunday night that saw one victim dead and five others injured in three separate shooting incidents across Boston.

Keila Bargas and her family have lived in this Dorchester neighborhood for 10 years. She says the once quiet neighborhood is no longer safe for her son to walk home alone from the bus stop.

“We are worried about the kids,” said Bargas. “We were talking about maybe we have to move, we have to find another town maybe far away from the city so maybe a small town.”

The victim has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members can also anonymously contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to 27463.

