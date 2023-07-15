Boston Police investigating after one suffers life-threatening stab wounds, 2 others hospitalized

Boston Police are investigating after a stabbing Saturday morning left one person with life-threatening injuries and caused two others to be hospitalized.

Officers responded to 112 Southampton Street around 11:38 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

Two victims were transported to local hospitals and a third walked themselves to a hospital.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police. The two other victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, according to BPD.

