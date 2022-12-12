Boston Police investigating after person shot, suffers life-threatening injuries in Theater District

Boston Police are investigating after a person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the city’s Theater District Sunday night.

Officials flocked around the area of 240 Tremont Street, inspecting the area in front of Moxy’s Nightclub. One of the club’s large windows sported a large bullethole.

According to a BPD spokesperson, the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their life-threatening injuries.

According to a BPD spokesperson, police responded to the scene at 9:12 p.m.

No arrests have been made yet and it is considered an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW