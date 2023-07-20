Boston police investigating report of shots fired in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating after receiving a report of shots fired in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Dakota Street around 7:00 p.m. after receiving the call, Boston Police told Boston 25 News.

Although no one was struck by a bullet, police say there was a search for a suspect in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW