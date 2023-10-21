Boston police investigating report of a suspicious man who reportedly chased after juvenile girl

Boston police are looking into a report of a suspicious man who reportedly chased after a juvenile in West Roxbury Friday,

Officers responded to the area of Broadlawn Park Friday morning where a juvenile girl reported that a man attempted to wave her over to her car and when she refused, began to chase after her.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, described as an older Black man driving a grey SUV or minivan.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston police at (617) 343-4566 or text CRIME (27463)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW