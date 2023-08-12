Boston police investigating shooting in Jamaica Plain

One person was injured in a late-night shooting in Jamaica Plain, according to Boston Police.

Police responded to the area of 3080 Washington Street just before 10 p.m. Friday night and located one person suffering a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

There are no arrests at this time.

No further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

