Boston Police investigating shooting in Mattapan

Boston Police are at the scene of a shooting in Mattapan.

A Boston Police spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Norfolk and Elizabeth Streets around 9:14 p.m.

They found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police are still awaiting word on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

#BreakingNews large Boston police presence at Norfolk St near Elizabeth St for a person shot. #boston @boston25 pic.twitter.com/kMFNbPzmio — Chetan Rakieten (@chetanrakieten) July 18, 2022

