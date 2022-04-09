Boston Police investigating shooting in Roslindale

A person was shot in the Roslindale section of Boston, shortly before 10 p.m., according to Boston Police.

The shooting took place in the are of 4137 Washington St, according to police.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Police did not indicate if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

