Boston police investigating stabbing on Hammond Street

Boston police are investigating a stabbing on Hammond Street.

According to police, officers responded to 91 Hammond Street around 1:06 a.m. for a person stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

There have been no arrests made and this stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

