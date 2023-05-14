Boston police investigating stabbing on Hammond Street
Boston police are investigating a stabbing on Hammond Street.
According to police, officers responded to 91 Hammond Street around 1:06 a.m. for a person stabbed.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
There have been no arrests made and this stabbing is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW