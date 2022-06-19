Boston Police investigating stabbing in Mattapan
Police are investigating a stabbing in Mattapan Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Boston Police Department said the stabbing was reported at 35 Colorado St. around 2:34 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
