Boston Police investigating stabbing in Mattapan

Police are investigating a stabbing in Mattapan Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Boston Police Department said the stabbing was reported at 35 Colorado St. around 2:34 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

