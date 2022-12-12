Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment

Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury.

A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor.

Upon arrival, officers knocked at the door and yelled out multiple times but did not receive a response. When officers gained entry to the apartment, they discovered an individual nonviable, police said.

Officers then made verbal contact with a second individual inside the apartment and police declared a Code 99.

Boston SWAT was called to assist, and were greeted with physical threats from the individual inside the apartment. Officers used less lethal de-escalation tactics before the suspect dove out the 12 floor window.

Police said, the suspect got caught up and was hanging from the window before SWAT officers were able to enter an apartment on the 11th floor and pull the suspect through the window.

The suspect was secured and transported to a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW