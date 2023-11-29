Boston police investigating theft of more than 100 packages from high-rise apartment building

Boston Police are investigating a theft of more than 100 packages from a high-rise apartment building in Roxbury.

At 75 Saint Alphonsus Street packages are regularly delivered to the 269 apartments located in the building. But on Wednesday morning the 138 packages delivered to the high-rise were reported stolen, according to police.

Police say they are looking for three possible suspects who were recorded on video accessing a storage room in the apartment building on Tuesday evening.

One of the suspects, police say, used an iPad to open a control panel.

“An officer did observe a male open the control panel and then access the room. In the video footage that male and two others can be seen entering and retrieving packages. Due to this door being opened, other tenants could be seen taking packages from the storage unit,” according to the police report.

The suspect that was seen altering the iPad is described as a male of Indian Descent, about 5′7, wearing a purple T-shirt, grey and black striped shorts, with sandals, police said.

The other two male suspects were described as Indian, both wearing glasses. One male was wearing a black puffer jacket, blue t-shirt, and black shorts with white stripes. The other male was wearing a black t-shirt with black pants.

Resident Jayna Vargese tells Boston 25 New4s, she lost a package here a week ago and reported the theft to Boston Police. Video surveillance she said reveals a hooded person walking out of the storage room with her package, which contained a gift for a friend.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

