Boston police investigating trio of deadly weekend shootings all three miles from each other

Community leaders in Boston are asking police to do more to stop the recent gun violence in the city.

Three shootings happened over the weekend including two in Dorchester and one in Mattapan. All of the shootings took place within about three miles of each other.

At Soma Apartments, a growing memorial honors the life of a 33-year-old mother, Jasmine Burrell who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan.

“I am here showing my respect,” says Jo Jo Ashley, a friend of Burrell.

Ashley says days before Burrell died, she handed out birthday party invitations now loved ones prepare for her funeral.

“This was a young, intelligent, bright, responsible, in love with her child woman and what happened to Jasmine should never happen to Jasmine,” says Ashley.

Burrell was among two other people killed over the weekend including 21-year-old Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester and 36-year-old Daniel Sanders on Baird Street in Dorchester.

“Frustration abounds and we’re looking for answers,” says Rev. Kevin Peterson with the New Democracy Coalition.

Peterson believes Boston is in a state of emergency. He wrote police commissioner, Michael Cox a letter asking for an increased police presence in some of the city’s most violent areas like Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan.

“Poverty and racism will invariably produce behaviors connected to violence. There is fear and anxiety throughout the black community in Boston about their vulnerability,” says Peterson.

Mayor Michelle Wu says like in previous years, the city continues to see a reduction in violent crime, but says any violence is unacceptable and that everyone needs to work to stop it.

“The intensity and the frequency of recent incidents has been extremely alarming. We’re working really hard to just take down every possible barrier and silo. Our school teams are huddling with public safety and youth centers and community partners,” says Mayor Wu.

As for Burrell, friends just want whoever killed her to be held responsible.

“I just hope and pray Jasmine can rest in peace, that she gets the justice that she is supposed to get, says Ashley.

Hayden released a statement Monday night regarding the uptick in violence throughout the city.

“The three gun deaths in Boston this weekend along with the shooting death of another woman just a week ago have stunned and saddened us all,” according to Hayden. “Our communities are strong, but the constant flow of illegal firearms into the hands of people happy to pull a trigger has a terribly corrosive effect.”

Just last weekend, a 24-year-old woman died following a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue.

There have been no arrests made in connection with any of the shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

