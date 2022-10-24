Boston police investigating trio of deadly weekend shootings

Police in Boston are investigating a trio of weekend shootings that left two men and a woman dead.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Baird Street in Dorchester early Saturday morning found a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jasmine Burrell, 33, was killed in a shooting in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called Burrell’s death a “terribly sad situation.”

Police say officers were called to a report of a third shooting in the area of 482 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

A man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just last weekend, a 24-year-old woman died following a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue.

There have been no arrests made in connection with any of the shootings.

The string of violence pushes the number of homicides in the city in 2022 to 33.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

