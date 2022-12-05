Boston Police investigating after two people shot near elementary school

Boston Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured right next to an elementary school on Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to 155 Talbot Ave in Dorchester just after 3 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local area hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. No word on any suspects.

Homicide detectives were on the scene assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

