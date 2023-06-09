Boston police investigating whether damaged windows at TD Garden were struck by gunfire

Police are investigating whether damaged windows at TD Garden in Boston were struck by gunfire or some other sort of projectile, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired near the arena on Legends Way found a number of spidered windows on the side of the building, according to the Boston Police Department.

The damaged windows are located on the side of the arena that faces Interstate 93, police noted.

Only the outside pane of glass on the windows was damaged. The inside panes weren’t penetrated.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

