Boston police issue warning after pair of fatal drug overdoses

Police in Boston are warning the public of dangerous drugs on city streets following a pair of fatal overdoses.

The overdoses occurred in the Hyde Park area, according to the Boston Police Department.

“While no illegal drugs are ever considered to be safe, fentanyl or other unknown substances can be easily mixed with those illegal drugs, which can increase the risk of a fatal overdose,” the department warned.

The facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5607 or the Boston Police Drug Control Unit at 617-343-5625. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW